LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dialogue Commission Sets up High-level Panel to Reform Higher Education in Delhi

The panel, to be chaired by DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, will recommend goals, metrics, policies, and actionable plans for reforming Delhi's higher education system within a year.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dialogue Commission Sets up High-level Panel to Reform Higher Education in Delhi
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a premier think-tank which advises the Delhi government on key policy issues, has set-up a 17-member high-level committee on reforming higher education in the national capital.

The panel, to be chaired by DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, will recommend goals, metrics, policies, and actionable plans for reforming Delhi's higher education system within a year.

"Nalanda 2.0, a non-profit policy think tank with a mission to make India's higher education system world class, is the knowledge partner of DDC on this initiative," a government official said.

The other members of the committee are Pramod Bhasin, founder Genpact and co-founder Ashoka University; Arindam Bhattacharya, senior partner and Director, BCG; Abhishek Gupta, skill development expert; Pankaj Jalote, Founding Director, IIIT Delhi; Devesh Kapur, Director of Asia Programs and Professor, Johns Hopkins University; Gaurav Khanna, Assistant Professor of Economics, UC San Diego; Sandeep Kumar, Secretary (Higher Education), Delhi government; among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this initiative furthers the government's commitment to transform the education system in the national capital.

"Over the last few years, Delhi came to be known all over the world for the innovations in its government schools - be it the happiness curriculum, infrastructure overhaul, teacher training initiatives or more recently entrepreneurship curriculum.

"We also wish to make Delhi a knowledge and innovation centre where some of the best talent in the world would want to live, study, and work as faculty members, students, and professionals," Sisodia said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram