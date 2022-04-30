'Diamond Model in Diamond Harbour': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at Inauguration of New Police Building

At a time when the opposition has its eyes trained on the law and order situation in West Bengal, the Diamond Harbour police district inaugurated its state-of-the-art building on Saturday. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is the MP of Diamond Harbour and has taken a keen interest in setting up the building, which the administration has claimed is the best in the state.

Banerjee was joined by director general of police Manoj Malviya at the inaugural event, along with other dignitaries.

Experts said considering how the BJP has been attacking the ruling TMC over the law and order situation in the state, this is a welcome development.

Banerjee said, “If there is any incident, the West Bengal government takes action within 24 hours. But, in other states, action is taken only after the intervention of Supreme Court. The chief minister has clearly said party colours will not be considered when taking action against culprits. I can confidently say that this building is a trendsetter. What Diamond Harbour is doing today, the rest of Bengal will follow.”

Banerjee has tried to keep Diamond Harbour on top of things, be it Covid management through which the term “Diamond model” came into play. Banerjee had ensured a rapid increase in testing that helped mitigate the number of infections in the area.

The brand new building has a special room for district crime record bureau, a special operation cell group arena, CCTV control room that has live connectivity with all “sensitive” points in the district. It also houses a 70-seater air-conditioned conference room with a projector and camera. The conference room also has a “smart podium”.

The building also caters to requirements of police personnel, with separate changing rooms for male and female constables; a rest room for senior officers; and a badminton court.

Such facilities are not yet available in police buildings in other districts. Though the BJP was not too impressed, the state administration is of the opinion that this building will be an example for others to follow and help in bringing crime under control.

