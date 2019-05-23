Dibrugarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Rameswar Teli BJP Rameswar Teli LEADING

13. Dibrugarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.53%. The estimated literacy level of Dibrugarh is 74.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rameswar Teli of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,85,347 votes which was 20.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.49% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Paban Singh Ghatowar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AGP candidate by a margin of 35,143 votes which was 4.68% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.3% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh was: Rameswar Teli (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,79,658 men, 5,44,647 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dibrugarh is: 27.4845 94.9019Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: डिब्रूगढ़, असम (Hindi); ডিব্রুগড়, অসম (Bengali); डिब्रुगढ, आसाम (Marathi); દિબ્રુગઢ, આસામ (Gujarati); திப்ருகர், அசாம் (Tamil); దిబ్రూఘడ్, అసోం (Telugu); ದಿಬ್ರುಗಢ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ഡിബ്രുഗഢ്, അസം (Malayalam)