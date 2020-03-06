Take the pledge to vote

Dibrugarh University B. Sc/B.Com 1st Semester Result Announced at dibru.net

The Dibrugarh University released the results for BCom and BSc 1st Semester on its official website dibru.net.

Updated:March 6, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Dibrugarh University B. Sc/B.Com 1st Semester Result Announced at dibru.net
The Dibrugarh University has announced the 1st semester results for BSc and B.Com students on March 6. The Dibrugarh University Result BCom 1st Semester Result 2019, Dibrugarh University Result 2019 BSc 1st Semester Result 2019 were released by the exam conducting authority on its official website dibru.net. The examinations for both the streams held in the month of December.

To ease the result checking process, the varsity has released Dibrugarh University Result 2019 direct links for students.

Download Dibrugarh University Result 2019 B. Sc. 1st Semester (CBCS) Examinations here.

Download Dibrugarh University Result 2019 B. Com. 1st Semester (CBCS) Examination here.

Dibrugarh University Results: Steps to BCom 1st Semester Result, BSc 1st Semester Result

Step 1: Go to the official website dibru.net

Step 2: Look for exam results and click on it

Step 3: Click on B. Com. 1st Semester/BSc 1st semester

Step 4: PDF File format will open and check your score

Step 5: Save the copy for future use

Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection.

