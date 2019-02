Dibrugarh University Result 2018-19: BA, BSc, Bcom 3rd and 5th Semester Results Declared at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University announced B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., result on Wednesday. The Dibrugarh University declared the results on its official website at dibru.ac.in Candidates who had appeared for Dibrugarh University B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. examinations can get their results at the official website. The Dibrugarh University examination was held in November, 2018.Candidates can also check their Dibrugarh University B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. results at exametc.com Step 1. Go to the official website of Dibrugarh university at dibru.ac.in Step 2. Click on the link that says “Result”Step 3. A new page will open with links for B.A, BSc and BCom first third and fifth semester (Old and new)Step 4. Download your result and keep a print-out of it for further reference.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.