1-min read

Dibrugarh University Result 2019 Released at dibru.ac.in; Check B.A./B.Sc./B.Com Semester Result

The Dibrugarh University Result 2019 for B.A./B.Sc./B.Com for 2nd, 4th and 6th semester can be accessed from Dibrugarh University's official website at dibru.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Dibrugarh University Result 2019 Released at dibru.ac.in; Check B.A./B.Sc./B.Com Semester Result
Image for representation.
The University has released the results for Dibrugarh University examinations conducted in May. Students can look up to these alternative websites to check their Dibrugarh University Semester Result 2019 exametc.com, indiaresults.com and dibru.net.

The University has released the results for Dibrugarh University examinations conducted in May. Students can look up to these alternative websites to check their Dibrugarh University Semester Result 2019 exametc.com, indiaresults.com and dibru.net.

On July 15, the University has released the Dibrugarh University B.Ed. CET Result 2019. The Dibrugarh University B.Ed. Result 2019 can be checked on the official website dibru.ac.in.

Dibrugarh University students are asked to follow the below-listed steps to check Dibrugarh University Result 2019 for Semester examination for BA, B.Com., or B.Sc.:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dibru.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Dibrugarh University Result 2019, Dibrugarh University Semester Result 2019

Step 3: Click on Dibrugarh University Semester Result 2019 link for your respective course and semester.

Step 4: Download your Semester Result and keep a printout for future reference

The Dibrugarh University has also released the list of the best graduates, and merit list for each stream. Students can Dibrugarh University Result 2019 merit list on the University's official website.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
