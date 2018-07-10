GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dibrugarh University Results 2018 for BA/BSc/BCom releasing on 14th July 2018 at dibru.ac.in, Check Official Notification here!

The examinations were organized by Dibrugarh University in the month of May 2018. The official notification has been released today as per which the Results for BA, BSc and BCom will be available for the candidates on Saturday, 14th July 2018

Updated:July 10, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Dibrugarh University Results 2018 for BA, BSc and BCom of 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester will be released on 14th July 2018 at 11:00 AM by the Deputy Controller of Examination, Dibrugarh University on its official website - dibru.ac.in. It is also stated in the official notification that the mark sheets of the 6th Semester BA/ BSc/ BCom examinations will be given to the Principal of the respective colleges.

The examinations were organized by Dibrugarh University in the month of May 2018. The official notification has been released today as per which the Results for BA, BSc and BCom will be available for the candidates on Saturday, 14th July 2018 on the official website of Dibrugarh University. Candidates awaiting results can check the notification in the below mentioned url:

http://dibru.net/dufiles/DeclarationofEvenSemResult2018.jpg

The results will also be available on other websites also including:

1. http://www.exametc.com

2. http://www.indiaresults.com

3. http://dibruonline.in:8080/examresult
4. http://www.dibru.net

Candidates who had appeared for BA, BSc and BCom of 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester must check the official website or the above mentioned portals on 14th July 2018 and download their results.





