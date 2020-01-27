‘Dictatorship at its Peak’: Bhim Army Chief 'Forcibly' Sent to Delhi After Detention in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained on Sunday while he was on his way to take part in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) event in Hyderabad, on Monday morning tweeted that he was “being taken to Delhi”.

He also claimed that police beat up his supporters with sticks before he was detained. “Dictatorship is at its peak in Telangana and people have been deprived of their right to protest. First, our people were beaten up with sticks by cops, then I was arrested. Now, they have been brought me Hyderabad airport, they are sending me to Delhi,” Azad said in an early morning tweet.

तेलंगाना में तानाशाही चरम पर है लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के अधिकार को छीना जा रहा है पहले हमारे लोगों को लाठियां मारी गई फिर मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया,अब मुझे एयरपोर्ट ले आएं है दिल्ली भेज रहे है। @TelanganaCMO याद रखे बहुजन समाज इस अपमान को कभी नही भूलेगा। जल्द वापिस आऊंगा — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 27, 2020

The Dalit leader was detained from Mehdipatnam as a 'preventive measure' on Sunday evening. "Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested by Hyderabad police," a tweet on the leader's official Twitter handle read.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) students' union members had organised a protest programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NPC) on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Chandrashekhar Azad will address students over CAA along with several other issues that students are facing on campuses across the country," a report quoted a student union member as saying. They were also scheduled to read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the public meeting.

But police said they had not granted permission for the programme to be held in the city.

Azad’s detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

