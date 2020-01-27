Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Dictatorship at its Peak’: Bhim Army Chief 'Forcibly' Sent to Delhi After Detention in Hyderabad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad claimed that police beat up his supporters with sticks before he was detained.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Dictatorship at its Peak’: Bhim Army Chief 'Forcibly' Sent to Delhi After Detention in Hyderabad
Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained on Sunday while he was on his way to take part in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) event in Hyderabad, on Monday morning tweeted that he was “being taken to Delhi”.

He also claimed that police beat up his supporters with sticks before he was detained. “Dictatorship is at its peak in Telangana and people have been deprived of their right to protest. First, our people were beaten up with sticks by cops, then I was arrested. Now, they have been brought me Hyderabad airport, they are sending me to Delhi,” Azad said in an early morning tweet.

The Dalit leader was detained from Mehdipatnam as a 'preventive measure' on Sunday evening. "Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested by Hyderabad police," a tweet on the leader's official Twitter handle read.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) students' union members had organised a protest programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NPC) on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Chandrashekhar Azad will address students over CAA along with several other issues that students are facing on campuses across the country," a report quoted a student union member as saying. They were also scheduled to read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the public meeting.

But police said they had not granted permission for the programme to be held in the city.

Azad’s detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram