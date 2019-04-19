Did Donald Trump Ever Wish to Work Like PM Modi? UP CM Claims So, But Fact Says Otherwise

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday left many miffed by claiming that Donald Trump had once said if he becomes US president, he would work like Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Today, whenever there are elections in any part of the world, the issues are India and PM Modi. In 2016 US Presidential election, Donald Trump had said 'If I become the President I will work in the way PM Modi is working for the development of India'," Adityanath said in Etawah.Many questioned if Trump would have actually put forward his wish to "work like PM Modi". The answer is: yes and no.The US president did make a reference to Modi during his election campaign before 2016's presidential election. He even tweaked 'ab ki baar Modi sarkar' slogan to make it 'ab ki baar Trump sarkar'. But he never said that he wants to work like him.According to 2016 Huffington Post, the then Republican nominee Donald Trump borrowed catchphrase 'ab ki baar Trump sarkar' from Modi's 2014 election campaign to use it to woo Indians living in America.The ad, which begins by wishing viewers 'Happy Diwali', quotes Trump from the event he recently attended. At the event, Trump had praised Modi and said, "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi who has been very energetic in reforming the economy and bureaucracy. Great man. I applaud him."Washington Post in its report wrote: "I will look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi, who has been very energetic in reforming India's bureaucracy," said Trump at the rally in Edison. "Great man! I applaud him for doing so. And I look forward to doing some serious bureaucratic trimming right here in the United States. Believe me, we need it also."