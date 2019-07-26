Did Lord Shiva File Petition in Haridwar Court Over Encroachment of Religious Places?

With the boon of development, the bane of encroachments has cropped up too, much to the dismay of common man. However, apparently the Gods too are unhappy with the encroachments that have marred the cities and towns as temples and other religious structures often bore the brunt of unlawful possessions.

In one such case, a district court in Uttarakhand received a unique petition over the encroachment of a temple in Haridwar, the petitioner being Lord Shiva himself. The plea has been admitted by the court and the matter will be heard on Friday.

The plea has been filed by three devotees of Lord Shiva--Ved Prakash, Anil Pal and Ashok Bharadwaj.

The petition says that Lord Shiva is upset with the ever growing encroachments in the religious town of Haridwar and urges the court to take necessary steps.

The petition further says that queen Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore had installed the Shivlinga at Kushvart Ghat in Haridwar in 1775. However, some people went on to possess the premises illegally and the place is now surrounded by illegal encroachments. Even the devotees aren't able to perform puja at the place, the petition says.

The officials have taken note of the petition and have said they would probe if there is an attempt of encroachment in the premises. " We will check if there is any attempt to encroach upon the premises as mentioned in the litigation" the District Magistrate said, adding that administration will ensure the there is no encroachment including in the religious spots.