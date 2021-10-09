'Did Not Do Enough to Save Husband': Wife of Odisha Forest Officer Who Died of Burns Charged With Negligence

In a 300-page chargesheet filed by the crime branch in the death case of Parlakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, his wife Bidya Bharati Panda has been charged with negligence. Police, in their chargesheet, said Bidya did not do enough to save her husband when she found him engulfed in a fire at their residence on the night of July 11.

The chargesheet was filed after recording the statements of 81 people. These statements will be examined in court during the trial.

In a media briefing, Sanjeev Panda, crime branch, ADG, said, “A 300-page chargesheet has been filed against ‘accused’ Bidya Bharati in the SDJM court in Paralakhemundi. Bidya Bharati has been charged for negligence as she did not make adequate efforts to save her husband (Soumya) who she found engulfed in a fire on July 11 night. Bidya Bharati has been booked under Sections 285 and 304A of the IPC. She did not try enough to extinguish the flames and save her husband while he was caught in a fire; she has also been issued a notice to appear before the investigating officer."

The crime branch gave a clean chit to divisional forest officer Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kumbha, who were named in the FIR. On the other hand, family members of the deceased officer have expressed their dissatisfaction over the crime branch investigation.

“We are dissatisfied over the investigation of the crime branch. We will go to court to get justice. We will pray for CBI inquiry and apply in high court. We will fight till the end to get justice," said Abhiram Mohapatra, father of Soumya.

Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra was rescued from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi with 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed the next day at a private hospital in Cuttack.

