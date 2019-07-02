Did Not Reduce Security Cover Provided to Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Govt Tells High Court

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the high court that it has not reduced the security cover provided to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief had on Monday moved the high court after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to reduce the security cover provided to Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and other family members.

Advocate General Sriram on Tuesday told the court that the government is providing more security than that prescribed in the norms.

“As a farmer chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu needs 58 security personnel. But we are giving 74,” he informed the court.

The court then asked the government to file an affidavit on security deployment and posted the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Naidu's advocate Subba Rao contended that the TDP leader faced threats to his life from a number of sources. “There is a political reasons in reduction of security to him. Chandrababu also worked hard to suppress red sandalwood smuggling in the state. They may target him,” said Rao.