An Indore municipal corporation, who was seen getting beaten up by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya with a cricket bat in a video back in 2019, told the court on Saturday that he did not see who hit him from behind. “I was on a call at the time of the incident. When I looked back, Akash Vijayvargiya, along with five others, was standing with a bat in his hand. However, I did not see who attacked me," Dhirendra said in Indore court.

On June 26, 2019, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of veteran party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, beat municipal corporation official Dhirendra Bais with a cricket bat in public glare even as media persons surrounded him cameras. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Following the incident, Bais filed a complaint against Vijayvargiya.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

However, Bais seemed to change his stance in court on Saturday. The court will hear the matter on February 25 in the Ganji Compound area of Indore. Bais was in the area to carry out an anti-encroachment drive. The officer and Vijayvargiya engaged in an argument and soon, the BJP MLA started beating up the officer with a cricket bat.

Advertisement

The BJP MLA, on being asked about the attack, justified his actions to the media saying the officers were illegally demolishing a building. Vijayvargiya said, “this is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.