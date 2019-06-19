Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Did Pakistan Cricket Fans Say 'We Don't Want Kashmir, Give Us Virat Kohli' After World Cup Loss to India?

The claim is that several youth, with Pakistan flags, held a banner that read: "WE DON'T WANT KASHMIR GIVE US VIRAT KOHLI.”

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Did Pakistan Cricket Fans Say 'We Don't Want Kashmir, Give Us Virat Kohli' After World Cup Loss to India?
The photo that has been going viral since India defeated Pakistan on Sunday.
Loading...

An India Pakistan cricket match is not just about the sport as the contest is warped by the immense pressure, political tensions arising out of the Kashmir conflict and the war rhetoric in the two nations.

Fans are more interested in the bragging rights than the points, and this was reflected in the onslaught of reactions and memes that India’s demolition of the Pakistani team on Sunday sparked.

But amid all the Father’s Day jokes, there has also been an effort to turn the win into a propaganda effort, as was seen with the tweet of one Ibn Sina, which has gone viral.

The tweet shows a picture of several youth, with Pakistan flags, holding a banner that reads: "WE DON'T WANT KASHMIR GIVE US VIRAT KOHLI.”

The person who posted this image claims to be a Kashmiri Muslim “but not less than a Hindu”. “My religion is Islam but my culture is Hinduism,” the bio reads.

Soon, the fake news factory jumped at the chance and implied that Pakistan fans are asking for Virat Kohli in exchange for Kashmir. Yes, you read that right.

The photo was also retweeted by several right-wing accounts, including writer Madhu Kishwar, who said: “At one time Pakistanis used to chant, "Madhuri de do, POK bhi le lo". New ambitions, new frustrations.”

Real or Fake?

The picture in question has been doctored to include the words "WE DON'T WANT KASHMIR GIVE US VIRAT KOHLI".

A reverse image search shows that it originally belongs to an India Today article of August 2016 on Kashmiri youth raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the Kashmir Valley, following Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's death.

The original picture shows Kashmiri youth standing with a banner which reads "WE WANT AZAADI".

pjimage

The original image in India Today article from 2016.

The viral photoshop image has been circulating on social media before also as evident by this 2018 tweet with the same photoshopped image.

This banner has been tampered with to include the names of different tournaments, cricketers like Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni and even the UPA in the past.

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram