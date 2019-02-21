Did Robert Vadra Just Take a Dig at Fitness of ED Officials in Instagram Post?

He may be in and out of gruelling grilling sessions by the Enforcement Directorate, but that hasn’t stopped Robert Vadra from dishing out some health tips, and taking a dig at agency officials in the process.In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, “When you have self-belief n determination, an exchange of your energy n ways of being in any atmosphere is a learning n teaching ... a bit of style n health tips for the Agency too.”This apparent dig at ED officials came a day after Vadra was questioned in a money laundering case for three hours.The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property, located at 12, Bryanston Square and worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by the businessman in a "benami" way.The agency had alleged that it had received information about various new properties in London that belonged to Vadra. These include two houses —one worth 5 million pounds and the other valued at 4 million pounds — six flats and other assets.Vadra has denied the allegation of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed it a political witch-hunt against him. He has said he is being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.Vadra had also deposed before the ED twice in Jaipur in connection with another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner. His mother Maureen too was questioned by the agency once during the same deposition.