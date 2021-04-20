'Did Think About My Own Safety': Railway Personnel Who Saved 6-Yr-Old From Approaching Train Recalls Incident

The Indian Railway personnel who made headlines earlier this week for saving a child from an approaching train said on Tuesday that he thought about his safety once before running to save the boy’s life.

Earlier this weekend, a six-year-old slipped from the grasp of his mother and fell onto the tracks of the Vangani railway station near Mumbai. Upon seeing a train approaching the child on the tracks, Mayur Shelke ran to pick up the child and pulled himself back on time as the speeding train neared.

“I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him,” Shelke said, according to news agency ANI. “The woman (with the child) was visually impaired. She could do nothing,” he added.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera on the station and later put out on social media. The video took social media by storm and the bravery of the man was greatly lauded by netizens alike.

Shelke was praised by the railway staff as well. “There is nothing bigger than saving lives,” the official was quoted saying in the video posted by ANI.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to say a few words of praise in honor of the railwayman.

“Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child’s life,” Goyal said on Twitter.

The union minister added that though Shelke’s act of valour cannot be compared to any amount of prize money, he will still be rewarded for inspiring humanity with his courageous act.

