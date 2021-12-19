Did Trolls Force Brig Lakhwinder's Daughter Aashna Lidder to Deactivate Twitter Account? Teen Reveals

Daughter of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who lost his life in the ill-fated helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 17-year-old Aashna Lidder is back on social media Friday after a brief hiatus.

Aashna was trolled on the micro-blogging website Twitter for her political ideology and on the day of her father’s last rites, she deactivated her account. In a tweet on Saturday, she said, “Gratitude surges through me as I thank the nation for mourning the loss of my father with us… The biggest consolation I have is it, isn’t my loss alone, it’s our loss. Had de-activated my twitter on my own, to spend time with family and away from any distraction.”

Gratitude surges through me as I thank the nation for mourning the loss of my father with us… The biggest consolation I have is it, isn't my loss alone, it's our loss. Had de-activated my twitter on my own, to spend time with family and away from any distraction.— Aashna Lidder (@AashnaLidder) December 17, 2021

Supporting Aashna in the time of grief, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Wish you strength & courage! Shine on. Happy to see you back on Twitter..!” Several leaders including Congress leader Karti Chidambaram also slammed the trolling.

Wish you strength&courage! Shine on. Happy to see you back on Twitter..!— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 18, 2021

Aashna is a Class 12 student and author of a book titled In Search of a Title: Musings of a Teenager, with a foreword written by CDS Bipin Rawat, who also lost his life in the chopper crash. The Army brat was trolled on social media for her old social media posts with political references.

Born on June 26, 1969, Brigadier Lidder was Defence Assistant to the CDS since January 2021. He was commissioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) in December 1990 and commanded a battalion of the JAKRIF in Congo as UN peacekeeping force. He also commanded a brigade on India’s northern borders. He served as Director at the Military Operations Directorate and also as defence assistant at Kazakhstan.

