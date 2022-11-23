Did You Know Honey Could Reduce The Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases?

In today’s day and age of deteriorating lifestyles, heart attacks and strokes have been shockingly common in the younger age groups too. However, certain foods have proven to be effective in reducing the risk of heart conditions and also ensuring longevity. One such food is honey. Along with being an excellent natural sweetener, honey has been used for the past 8,000 years for treating various diseases as well as healing wounds. While it offers great benefits for skin and hair, several studies claim that honey is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases too.

According to The Health Site, the antioxidants present in honey such as Vitamin C, flavonoids, monophenolics, and polyphenolics aid in preventing heart diseases. In a study conducted by researchers in 2008, and published in the Scientific World Journal, 38 overweight and obese individuals were given 70 grams of natural honey for 30 days. Multiple factors including body weight, body mass index, body fat weight and total cholesterol were measured, and patients were observed for the entire month.

The results of the research revealed that honey caused a mild reduction in body weight (1.3%) and body fat (1.1%). In addition to that, their cholesterol levels also went down by 3%. As a result, the study concluded that raw honey reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and doesn’t increase weight in overweight or obese individuals.

Another study conducted by Egyptian researchers asserted that raw honey also decreased venous blood pressure (the blood pressure in the right atrium of the heart). This, in turn, can help keep your heart healthy and also increase your stamina.

Honey offers a host of health benefits, which is why it’s safe to use raw honey as a natural sweetener instead of refined sugar in foods.

