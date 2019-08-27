Did You Know It is Not Necessary to Get Fever if You Have Dengue?

The onset of monsoon brings with it a host of mosquito-borne diseases. During monsoon, rainwater gets stagnated and thereby becomes breeding ground for dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other mosquitoes that cause a number of monsoon diseases. With the help of mosquito repellant and mosquito nets, people can protect themselves from falling prey to these monsoon diseases. The symptoms for these diseases are high fever, muscle and joint pains, however, people should know that dengue can also occur without fever.

The vector-borne disease caused by the bite Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits the virus to human body. The dengue virus is passed on to humans through the bite of an infective female Aedes mosquito, which acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

A person suffering from dengue may see symptoms like fever, rash, body pain, vomiting, muscle and joint pains. But there is dengue that occurs without fever.

How to detect dengue that occurs without fever

According to a BBC report published in the Journal of Physicians of India a research paper titled ‘A Curious Case of Ephebril Dengue’ states that dengue that does not lead to fever is referred to as ‘ephebril dengue’. The symptoms of ‘ephebril dengue’ are different from normal dengue.

People with diabetes, old age, and poor immunity may develop dengue without fever.

Symptoms of Ephebril Dengue:

People who have attained old age or are diabetic or have low immunity must not think that they may not be suffering from dengue if they are not getting normal symptoms like fever, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, rash.

The symptoms of Ephebril dengue are quite mild and this type of dengue has very mild infection. The patient does not complain of fever, body pain, skin rash but if they undergo medical examination then there is a lack of platelets, white and red blood cells in their body.

According to doctors and medical practitioners, during monsoon and time after monsoon, if a person is witnessing problems like body pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, mild rash, low blood pressure, but there is no history of fever, then it may be dengue.

It is advised to visit a doctor for health check-up and get dengue test done. It is also suggested to follow the advice of the doctor as this may further weaken the patient’s immune system and will make his/her body prone to other diseases.

Follow healthy lifestyle, wear long-sleeve clothes, avoid stepping out during morning and dusk, do not let water accumulate in the vicinity, wash hands, use clean utensils, wear washed clothes and use mosquito repellant and mosquito nets, also take plenty of fluids.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.