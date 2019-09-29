Did You Know These Differences Between Durga Puja and Navratri?
While Navrati is a period of fasting where devotees do not consume eggs, meat, onion and garlic during the nine-days, Durga Puja is a time when Bengalis indulge in a plethora of non-vegetarian delicacies.
An artist paints a graffiti of Hindu goddess Durga on a wall, part of a campaign ahead of upcoming Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
With autumn comes celebrations for Hindus in India. While the western and northern parts of India gears up for Navratri, the east celebrated Durga Puja. Although both the festivals are celebrated for a period of nine days, rituals differ from each other.
Key differences between Durga Puja and Navratra:
1. Navratri is celebrated for a period of nine days, followed by Dussehra. On the other hand, Durga Puja is celebrated for a period of 10 days.
2. Navratri revolves around worshipping Goddess Durga in her nine forms and it ends with a celebration of Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana. Durga Puja celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur.
3. While Navrati is a period of fasting where devotees do not consume eggs, meat, onion and garlic during the nine-days, Durga Puja is a time when Bengalis indulge in a plethora of non-vegetarian delicacies. Celebrated by Bengalis at large, Durga Puja is the time to enjoy, laugh and have authentic Bengali cuisine.
4. The first day of Durga Puja is Mahalaya, a day when the battle between Durga and Mahishasura begins. On the other hand, Navratri begins with worshipping Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga.
5. Durga Puja ends with Sindoor Khela (vermillion game), where married women put sindoor on each other, before the immersion of idol. After immersion of idols, people wish Vijayadashami to one another. On the other hand, Navratri ends with Dussehra, which marks the end of Ramlila and recalls Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: After a Thrilling Time with Bard of Blood, Tune Into Courtroom Drama State vs Nanavati
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly
- India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Shouldn't Make Mistakes I Made When Opening: VVS Laxman
- eFootball PES 2020 Review: Realism, Grit and a Mid-Field Sucker Punch