Did You Know These Facts About Babasaheb Ambedkar?

Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first to be a lawyer from a backward caste. His original surname was Ambawedkar which was changed to Ambedkar by his teacher in school.

Updated:March 31, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Did You Know These Facts About Babasaheb Ambedkar?
People scatter rose petals in front of a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the author of the Indian constitution, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April 14, 2009. The nation will celebrate the 118th birth anniversary of Ambedkaron Tuesday. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA ANNIVERSARY POLITICS)

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. He was considered to be the flag bearer of India’s Dalit activism. Basically an economist and an educationist, Babasaheb Ambedkar is also known as the chief architect of the Constitution of India.

Take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:

1. Bhimrao was born in a Maharashtrian Hindu family belonging to the Mahaar caste. Back then people of this caste were referred to as ‘untouchables’. He converted to Buddhism in 1956.

2. Till today, he continues to be the only Indian whose statue has been put alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum.

3. Ambedkar was the only person across the world who did Satyagraha for drinking water.

4. His 20-page long autobiography, Waiting for a Visa, is used as a textbook in the Columbia University.

5. He was the first to be a lawyer from a backward caste. His original surname was Ambawedkar which was changed to Ambedkar by his teacher in school.

6. He studied for a period of 21 years across the world and did masters in 64 subjects. Apart from that, he was the first Indian to have done a doctorate. It is said that he knew 9 languages.

7. He was conferred with India’s highest civilian award the Bharat Ratna after his death.

