'I Have an Axe to Grind With You': Smriti Irani on 'Didi' Sushma Swaraj's Unfulfilled Promise

In a heartfelt note, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that she was disappointed with her “Didi” (elder sister), Sushma Swaraj, for leaving without fulfilling her lunch promise. Irani remembers how Swaraj had asked her daughter, Bansuri, to pick a restaurant for the three of them to go out on lunch, but she passed away before they could accomplish the same.

“I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us.”

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj suddenly passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack, leaving the political fraternity and the nation shell-shocked. Swaraj had been rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi following a heart attack in the evening.

