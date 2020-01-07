Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Didn't Agree to Attend RSS Event, Says Accenture Solutions MD after Drawing Flak on Twitter

Organisers of the event removed Rama S Ramachandran's name from the invite on Tuesday with the RSS' Chennai website displaying the latest programme schedule.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Accenture, Artificial Intelligence, Accenture Services, Teach and test, Technology News
Representative image.

Chennai: Accenture Solutions managing director on Tuesday said he "never agreed to speak at or attend" an RSS organised event next month in the city, as the organisers removed his name from the invite which drew flak from a section of twitterati over his participation.

Accenture Solutions Managing Director and Head of Chennai operations, Rama S Ramachandran was slated to be Guest of Honour at the event. The organisers removed his name from the invite on Tuesday with the RSS Chennai website displaying the latest programme schedule.

The invite, which went viral on Monday, said the event 'Resurgent Bharath', is planned to be held here on February 2 by the IT wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Chennai.

RSS chief, All India Public Outreach, Anirudha Deshpande, is expected to deliver the keynote address that day and Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu, the chief guest.

In a tweet, Ramachandran said, "I am not sure how this misunderstanding happened, but I have no affiliation with this group and never agreed to speak at or attend this event."

As several Twitter users vented their anger over their participation, Vembu had responded to the comments saying, "I don't decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates".

"We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks," he said.

Some of the comments posted by Twitter users were, "Sridhar Vembu, Chairman of India's @zoho flaunts his association with the Nazi-inspired fascist RSS, whose aim is to make minorities second class citizens and is currently going a rampage at Universities and against critics of the regime #BoycottZoho."

Another said "Just wanted to know from folks at @AccentureIndia @Accenture @zoho @zohosocial as to what is their corporate policy on attending functions organised by religious bodies?"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram