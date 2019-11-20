Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Didn't Formally Announce Exit from NDA': Sanjay Raut Fumes over RS Seat Change, Writes to Venkaiah Naidu

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut expressed his disdain at being moved from the third to the fifth row in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Didn't Formally Announce Exit from NDA': Sanjay Raut Fumes over RS Seat Change, Writes to Venkaiah Naidu
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

New Delhi: A disgruntled Sanjay Raut took offence to his change in seat in the Rajya Sabha even as his party Shiv Sena remains at loggerheads with long-time ally BJP over the formation of government in Maharashtra.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Raut wrote, "Astonished to know that my seating position in RS chamber is changed from 3rd to 5th row. This decision was taken by someone deliberately to hurt Shiv Sena's sentiments and suppress our voice."

Raut's letter comes amid a political impasse in Maharashtra, which is likely to culminate in an alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress. Despite being the single largest party in the state, the BJP which won 105 seats was unable to stake a claim as its ally Shiv Sena maintained its demand for a rotating CMship.

As the relationship soured and verged on a point of no return, the Shiv Sena skipped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Sunday.

Raut, however, said, that the decision to change his seats was unwarranted as there had been "no formal announcement about the removal from NDA". "This decision has affected dignity of the House.I request to allot us 1/2/3 row seat&uphold House decorum," he wrote.

Back in Maharashtra, talks drag on between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The three parties are now mulling over a 16-15-12 formula.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram