New Delhi: A disgruntled Sanjay Raut took offence to his change in seat in the Rajya Sabha even as his party Shiv Sena remains at loggerheads with long-time ally BJP over the formation of government in Maharashtra.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Raut wrote, "Astonished to know that my seating position in RS chamber is changed from 3rd to 5th row. This decision was taken by someone deliberately to hurt Shiv Sena's sentiments and suppress our voice."

Raut's letter comes amid a political impasse in Maharashtra, which is likely to culminate in an alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress. Despite being the single largest party in the state, the BJP which won 105 seats was unable to stake a claim as its ally Shiv Sena maintained its demand for a rotating CMship.

As the relationship soured and verged on a point of no return, the Shiv Sena skipped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Sunday.

Raut, however, said, that the decision to change his seats was unwarranted as there had been "no formal announcement about the removal from NDA". "This decision has affected dignity of the House.I request to allot us 1/2/3 row seat&uphold House decorum," he wrote.

Back in Maharashtra, talks drag on between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The three parties are now mulling over a 16-15-12 formula.

