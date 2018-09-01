English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Didn't Have Any Money in Bank Account Till I Became an MLA, Says PM Modi
The Prime Minister on Saturday launched the payments bank of Indian postal department that will take banking to doorstep of every citizen through an unmatched network of post offices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Reminiscing his school days, Modi recounted how Dena Bank used to offer a scheme under which students were given a piggy bank and an account was opened for them.
"They gave one to me, but mine was always empty. Later, I left the village. The bank account continued and bank officials had to carry forward that account every year. The bank officials were looking for me to close the account," Modi said.
He recounted how the officials located him after 32 years and approached him for closing the account.
"After 32 years, they got to know I was at a particular place so the bank officials came there and said please sign, we need to close your account," he said adding that after he became MLA in Gujarat and started drawing a salary, he had to open an account.
"...before that, there was no (operational) account," he said during his speech at the launch of India Post Payments Bank.
The Prime Minister on Saturday launched the payments bank of Indian postal department that will take banking to doorstep of every citizen through an unmatched network of post offices and almost 3 lakh postmen and 'Grameen Dak Sewaks'.
Taking note of the emotional connect of 'daakiyas' with the local communities, Modi said the faith of people on government may wobble, but certainly not in case of the postman.
"Decades ago, when a postman went from one village to another...dacoits and robbers would never attack the postman because they knew that he was probably carrying money sent via money order by a son (who worked in the city) for his mother in the village," he added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
