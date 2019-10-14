Take the pledge to vote

Didn't Know She Was Related When Complaint Was Filed: Delhi Police on PM Modi's Niece Being Robbed

The snatching incident had taken place soon after Damayanti Ben reached Delhi from Amritsar at around 7 am at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in Civil Lines area.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Didn't Know She Was Related When Complaint Was Filed: Delhi Police on PM Modi's Niece Being Robbed
Representative image. (Courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: Narendra Modi’s niece, who filed a complaint at a police station here after her bag was snatched by two robbers, did not reveal her connection with the Prime Minister, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

According to the news agency ANI, the complainant did not reveal the fact that she belonged to a VIP family. “She came to us like a normal complainant,” DCP, North, Monika Bhardwaj was quoted as saying.

The woman, Damyanti Ben Modi, is the daughter of the prime minister’s brother Prahlad Modi. Two men had whisked off her handbag when she was alighting an auto-rickshaw in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, the report said. The bag contained Rs. 56,000, two mobile phones, some documents and other valuables.

The police after registering a case, arrested the two accused with the help of examining CCTV footage.

The snatching incident had taken place soon after Damayanti Ben reached Delhi from Amritsar at around 7 am at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in Civil Lines area, a senior police officer was quoted.

The police have also recovered Rs. 56,000 cash, two mobile phones, documents, and the vehicle used in the crime.

