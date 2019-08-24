Didn't Learn Driving But Could Detail Even 60's Movie Scene: How Jaitley's Lawyer-friend Remembers Him

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister and BJP's 'go to' man Arun Jaitley did not know how to drive.

On one morning in 2005, when he suffered a heart stroke during his walk in New Delhi's Lodhi Garden, it was his friend and well known lawyer Ranjit Kumar who drove him to a hospital nearby. Kumar had to drive mostly in the wrong lane given the exigency. And Jaitley was saved.

"I am going to miss his friendship the most. He was a man who never lost his cool and was always there when you needed him," said Kumar, former Solicitor General, speaking to CNN-News18.

Kumar recalled the first time he met Jaitley. "It was in 1974 when I was in the first year of my graduation at Hindu College and he was contesting for the post of the president for the Delhi University Students' Union. I was canvassing for him," he said.

Kumar said Jaitley was a dynamic personality. "You meet him once and you will be in his awe. He had so many admirable qualities that you would always want to be around him. So that you keep learning...keep growing as a person," he added.

Kumar and Jaitley walked together in the Lodhi Garden every morning between 1999 and 2014.

"Those were great times. We will keep chatting...keep cracking jokes. Mr Jaitley had an elephantine memory. And we all were envious of that. If he would describe a song or a scene from a movie in 1960s, it would be with every minute detail," he said.

When Kumar became the Solicitor General of India in June 2014, Jaitley had just one advise for him: "Never lose your composure." Jaitley, Kumar said, had always advised him that a man should never lose his composure since that would not help him in anyway.

"I never saw him getting angry or losing cool in the last four decades I have known him — one lesson he taught everyone who came close to him. And he practised it himself till his last breath," Kumar said.

