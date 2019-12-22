Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Didn't Stage Any In-Flight Dharna': Denied Allotted Seat, Pragya Thakur Lodges Complaint Against SpiceJet

Denied her allotted seat, the Bhopal MP reportedly refused to deboard on arrival but later denied staging a dharna in-flight.

Updated:December 22, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Didn't Stage Any In-Flight Dharna': Denied Allotted Seat, Pragya Thakur Lodges Complaint Against SpiceJet
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha.

Bhopal: Controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint here against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

Thakur lodged the complaint with the director of the the Raja Bhoj Airport here after arriving by flight SG 2489.

Sources said that after landing in Bhopal, a peeved Thakur did not de-board from the aircraft for some time and stayed put in her seat.

When reporters approached her outside the airport later, she alleged that the airline staff "does not behave properly with passengers". "They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show me the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him," she said.

Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that he had received a complaint from the Bhopal MP. "I have got her complaint about seat allotment. We will look into it on Monday," he told PTI.

“I did not sit on a dharna in the flight. I just filed a complaint that the behaviour of the Spice Jet crew is not proper. The seat that I was allotted was not given to me and no reason was stated,” she said.

The 49-year-old lawmaker has courted controversies on several occasions in the recent past, the latest being her remarks praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram