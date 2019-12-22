'Didn't Stage Any In-Flight Dharna': Denied Allotted Seat, Pragya Thakur Lodges Complaint Against SpiceJet

Bhopal: Controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint here against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

Thakur lodged the complaint with the director of the the Raja Bhoj Airport here after arriving by flight SG 2489.

Sources said that after landing in Bhopal, a peeved Thakur did not de-board from the aircraft for some time and stayed put in her seat.

When reporters approached her outside the airport later, she alleged that the airline staff "does not behave properly with passengers". "They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show me the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him," she said.

Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that he had received a complaint from the Bhopal MP. "I have got her complaint about seat allotment. We will look into it on Monday," he told PTI.

“I did not sit on a dharna in the flight. I just filed a complaint that the behaviour of the Spice Jet crew is not proper. The seat that I was allotted was not given to me and no reason was stated,” she said.

The 49-year-old lawmaker has courted controversies on several occasions in the recent past, the latest being her remarks praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament.

