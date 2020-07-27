Died in Police Custody, Jayaraj's Eldest Daughter Gets Tamil Nadu Govt Job

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday gave away an appointment order to daughter of Jayaraj, who died following alleged police torture at Sathankulam in southern Tamil Nadu recently.

The order, appointing her as a junior assistant in the revenue department on compassionate grounds was given by Palaniswami to Percys, the eldest daughter of Jayaraj at the Secretariat, an official release said.

Speaking to reporters, Percys said the Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of her father and younger brother Bennicks and assured her family of justice. "A CBI probe is on and it is our belief that the judiciary will do justice and the government will stand by us in getting justice," she said and appealed for an expeditious probe.

The appointment comes days after the government provided a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family. Jayaraj and his son Bennicks of Tuticorin district were arrested on June 19 for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by keeping open their shops beyond the permissible time limit.

The duo were allegedly tortured by policemen in Sathankulam police station and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail. Bennicks died on June 22 and his father the next day following their admission to a government hospital in Kovilpatti.

The alleged police brutality led to an outrage, and the matter was taken up by the Madras High Court's MaduraiBench. While CB-CID initially investigated the alleged excesses and arrested 10 police personnel, the case is now probed by the CBI.