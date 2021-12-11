Diego Maradona’s Heritage Watch Gone Missing Years Ago, Found in Possession of His Domestic Help in Assam

legendary Diego Maradona’s valuable watch that had gone missing from his Dubai residence has been found in the possession of Wazid Husain who according to Assam police was working as a domestic help in his villa.

On specific information from Dubai police the Superintendent of Police, Sibsagar in a last night’s operation raided the residence of Wazid Hussain in Sibsagar but couldn’t find him there.

“We traced Wazid in his in-law’s residence at Charaideo. He has been apprehended and we are interrogating him. The Heritage Hubot watch which has the football legend initials, his famous number 10, and his logo printed on it were found in his possession. It’s a single edition watch and the normal one is worth rupees 15 lakhs in the market and this one is priceless. Wazid has been non-cooperative so far and there have been many things missing from the Dubai house, the watch is one among them” explained Rakesh Roushan, SP Sibsagar.

Reacting on the matter Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/9NWLw6XAKz— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 11, 2021

According to father Altaf Hussain, Wazid after his marriage in 2005 has been staying with his in-laws and visiting them occasionally. Altaf said that his son went to UAE in 2015. Wazid returned in August 2021 August.

While with the police, Wazid at one point in time said that “the watch was gifted to me by one Nigerian acquaintance Derik in Dubai”.

A costly Hublot watch… Maradona… Dubai… Assam PoliceLooks like random words, don’t they?But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and @assampolice . pic.twitter.com/oMRYgpX3HH— DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) December 11, 2021

The Assam police however have negated this version of Wazid saying that keeping in view the value of the watch, the option of giving it as a gift doesn’t arise. The state police are in close coordination with its Dubai counterparts for further courses of action.

