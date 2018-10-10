Diesel Locomotive Works Recruitment 2018: 374 Apprentice and other Posts, Apply Before 9th November 2018

Diesel Locomotive Works Varanasi Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 374 Apprentice and other Posts has been released on the official website of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi - dlw.indianrailways.gov.in.Interested candidates can apply online for the relevant trade post given in Advertisement Number 02/2018 on or before 9th November 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for Diesel Locomotive Works Varanasi Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official webpage as given in official advertisement - https://dlwactapprentice.in/Step 2 – Register yourself and then Sign In to your profileStep 3 – Fill the application form and upload the requisite documentsStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceOfficial Advertisement:Candidates can download the official advertisement in pdf form from the below mentioned url:http://www.dlw.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,297,310Application Fee:Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 via a Bank Draft drawn in favor of ‘Principal Financial Adviser (PFA)/DLW, Varanasi’ payable at Varanasi. The last date to send the bank draft is 19th November 2018, 5:45pm at the below mentioned address:‘General Manager (Personal Office), Post Dereka, District Varanasi, 221004’Diesel Locomotive Works Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Apprentice-ITI – 300 PostsFitter - 107Carpenter - 03Painter - 07Machinist - 67Welder (Gas and Electric) - 45Electrician - 71Apprentice Non-ITI – 74 PostsFitter - 30Machinist - 15Welder (Gas and Electric) - 11Electrician - 18Eligibility Criteria:Apprentice ITI:The applicant must be Class 12th pass with minimum 50% total marks and must possess ITI certificate in relevant trade from an institution recognized by NCVT/SCVT.Apprentice Non-ITI:The applicant must be Class 12th pass with minimum 50% total marks.Age-Limit:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 22 years as on 9th November 2018 for Apprentice Non-ITI, and 15 to 24 years for Apprentice ITI posts except Welder and Carpenter Trade for which the upper age limit is 22 years.