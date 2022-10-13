'Difference of Opinion': SC Gives Split Verdict in Karnataka Hijab Row, Matter Placed Before CJI Now

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals against the high court verdict, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them. LIVE UPDATES

“There is divergence of opinion,” Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

Meanwhile, Justice Dhulia said it was ‘ultimately a matter of choice’. “It’s ultimately a matter of choice and nothing else. Uppermost in my mind was education of the girl child. I respectfully disagree with my brother judge,” Dhulia said.

In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench.

