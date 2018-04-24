English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Differences Shouldn't Lead to Disputes in India-China Ties: Sitharaman
In August last year, India and China ended their 73-day standoff between their troops in Dokalam. The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.
File photo of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)
Beijing: Differences should not lead to disputes in relations between India and China, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday as she met her Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in the backdrop of the strain in ties between the two countries after the Dokalam standoff.
Sitharaman, who arrived on Monday, attended the SCO defence ministers' meeting on Tuesday.
During her meeting with Fenghe, Sitharaman said that differences should not lead to disputes in relations between India and China, officials said.
In August last year, India and China ended their 73-day standoff between their troops in Dokalam. The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.
The annual summit of the SCO, in which India is the latest entrant along with Pakistan, will take place in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it.
The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001.
Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in Central Asia and joint work against cyber terrorism.
Also Watch
Sitharaman, who arrived on Monday, attended the SCO defence ministers' meeting on Tuesday.
During her meeting with Fenghe, Sitharaman said that differences should not lead to disputes in relations between India and China, officials said.
In August last year, India and China ended their 73-day standoff between their troops in Dokalam. The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.
The annual summit of the SCO, in which India is the latest entrant along with Pakistan, will take place in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it.
The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001.
Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in Central Asia and joint work against cyber terrorism.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience