1-min read

Differently-Abled Chennai Resident Rues Apathy, Claims Cop Abused Him at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Nathan questioned if the police officers will ever understand the disabled people’s needs.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
Differently-Abled Chennai Resident Rues Apathy, Claims Cop Abused Him at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Deepak Nathan. (Photo taken from his Facebook account)
Chennai: Allegations of insensitivity have emerged against Chennai police for allegedly misbehaving with a differently-abled sports enthusiast when he asked about parking provisions at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai after arriving there to watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

Deepak Nathan wrote in Facebook that he arrived at the stadium and enquired whether there is any provision for disabled parking. It was then, he alleges, that the assistant commissioner abused him verbally and physically pushed him. “The constable was patiently explaining to me, but the assistant commissioner sitting in the jeep started yelling at me,” he wrote.

“Couldn't watch cricket despite having a ticket. We are returning back home. Never in my life, I have ever watched cricket in the stadium and never i would prefer to watch ever again becoz of these humiliations by police (sic),” he wrote on Facebook.



Nathan questioned if the police officers will ever understand the disabled people’s needs. He also stressed that the organisers should keep needs of disabled people in mind. “I feel, I am disabled by this attitude of police. Please guide what to do?,” he asked.

Nathan is an acknowledged activist and has been a TEDX speaker in the past.
