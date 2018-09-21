Differently-abled Girl Raped for Months, Made to Undergo Abortion at Gwalior Shelter Home; 6 Held

Six people have been arrested for allegedly raping a differently-abled girl for months at a shelter home in Gwalior.The girl, who is both speech and hearing impaired, was allegedly raped repeatedly for three months and those responsible for running the center also made her undergo abortion when they learnt about her pregnancy. The matter came to light when a team of women and child development department visited the facility for inspection.Those arrested include hostel owner Dr BK Sharma and his wife Bhavna, while three others are still on the run.“We have booked nine persons, including the shelter home owner in the case, and six of them have been arrested by police, said an officer from Bilaua police station in Gwalior.The medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape and the security guard Saheb Singh Gurjar is believed to be the prime offender, added the police.An interpreter was asked to help the police in recording statement of the victim.The shocking case comes days after an elderly shelter home owner was arrested by police in Bhopal for raping several girl inmates and sodomising boys.The revelation had forced authorities to again launch random inspection drive in the shelter homes across the state.