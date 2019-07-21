Differently-abled Man Rapes 5-year-old in Haridwar Railway Station, Parents Mislead Cops
The incident allegedly took place on July 10 but came to light on Sunday as the girl's family tried to mislead the authorities by saying that it was a case of monkey bite, an official said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Haridwar: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a differently-abled man at the Haridwar railway station, police said on Sunday.
The man allegedly lifted the girl from Platform No.6, where she was sleeping with her parents, Government Railway Police SHO Anuj Singh said.
He allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her, he said.
After the girl was referred to the AIIMS, Rishikesh, doctors there confirmed that she was raped, the SHO said.
The CCTV footage showed a man walking with a limp lifting the child and taking her away, Singh said, adding that a search operation was on to nab the accused.
