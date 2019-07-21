Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Differently-abled Man Rapes 5-year-old in Haridwar Railway Station, Parents Mislead Cops

The incident allegedly took place on July 10 but came to light on Sunday as the girl's family tried to mislead the authorities by saying that it was a case of monkey bite, an official said.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Differently-abled Man Rapes 5-year-old in Haridwar Railway Station, Parents Mislead Cops
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Haridwar: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a differently-abled man at the Haridwar railway station, police said on Sunday.

The man allegedly lifted the girl from Platform No.6, where she was sleeping with her parents, Government Railway Police SHO Anuj Singh said.

He allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her, he said.

The incident allegedly took place on July 10 but came to light on Sunday as the girl's family tried to mislead the authorities by saying that it was a case of monkey bite, the officer said.

After the girl was referred to the AIIMS, Rishikesh, doctors there confirmed that she was raped, the SHO said.

The CCTV footage showed a man walking with a limp lifting the child and taking her away, Singh said, adding that a search operation was on to nab the accused. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram