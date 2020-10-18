Differently-abled Teen Raped and Killed In Gujarat, Cops Apprehended Her Cousin on Parents’ Suspicion

A 12-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was abducted and allegedly raped and murdered in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. Her body was found with her throat slit in a field on Saturday morning.

Police suspect that the minor was taken to the field forcefully where she was raped and eventually murdered to destroy the evidence of the crime.

Indian Express reported that the CCTV footage from an intersection shows the girl travelling on a bike being driven by a man wearing a yellow T-shirt. After watching the footage, the parents indicated the identity of the perpetrator after which the police apprehended the girl’s 24-year-old cousin.

During the questioning, the alleged perpetrator has admitted “to some things and did not admit to some others,” the report said.

An FIR under the IPC pertaining to murder (302), rape (376) and kidnapping (364) as well as under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were registered.

In a similar incident in August, body of a 13- year-old differently-abled girl was found in a school in Jharkhand's Godda district. Her body was found in a room of a school in Khirondhi village in Mehrma police station area.