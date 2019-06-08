Take the pledge to vote

Differently-abled Woman Among Five Duped of Rs 84 Lakh in Tamil Nadu

After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly interest on the amount of Rs 84 lakh, following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Differently-abled Woman Among Five Duped of Rs 84 Lakh in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation.
Coimbatore: A 29 year-old man was arrested here Saturday for duping five sisters, including a differently-abled, to the tune of about Rs 84 lakh under the pretext of getting higher returns through online trading, police said.

The accused, Jaikarthik hailing from Chennai, approached the differently-abled woman and her four sisters residing in Peelamedu and persuaded them to invest in online trading with an assurance of higher returns.

The sisters also invested Rs 84 lakh, for which Jaikarthik paid the interest in the initial months as promised, they added.

After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly installments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint.

A special police team traced and arrested Jaikarthik and remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

