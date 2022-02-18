Differently-abled Woman from Chennai Donates Rs 9.2-cr Assets, Cash to Tirupati Temple

A family from Chennai’s Mylapore on Thursday donated assets and cash worth Rs 9.20 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

Revati Viswanathan and family handed over the title deeds of the properties – two residential houses worth ₹6 crore which were owned by her deceased differently-abled sister Dr Parvatammal and Rs 3.2 crore in cash and jewellery – to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ chairman Subba Reddy and urged him to use it towards the construction of a children’s multi-specialty hospital in Tirupati.

Parvatammal, 76, a retired, unmarried professor, had two houses in Thiruvanmiyur and ECR area in Chennai. A devotee of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, she made generous donations to the temple during her lifetime.

She died of health complications in May last year. The donation formalities were carried out in accordance with her will.

