English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Differently Abled Woman Raped for More Than Two Months in Maharashtra
The victim was allegedly raped on several occasions in the last two-and-a-half months by the man at her home in Vasai area here when her parents, who are labourers, went out for work.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Palghar: A 20-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The offence came to light some days back when doctors found that she was pregnant, a police spokesperson said.
The victim was allegedly raped on several occasions in the last two-and-a-half months by the man at her home in Vasai area here when her parents, who are labourers, went out for work, he said.
The man used to lure the victim by offering her biscuits and chocolates, the official said.
A few days back, the woman complained of stomachache following which her parents took her to a hospital where doctors found that she was pregnant, he said.
The victim has so far not been able to identify the accused, the official said.
The woman's parents on Monday lodged a complaint following which the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, he said.
Efforts were on to identify and trace the accused, he added
The offence came to light some days back when doctors found that she was pregnant, a police spokesperson said.
The victim was allegedly raped on several occasions in the last two-and-a-half months by the man at her home in Vasai area here when her parents, who are labourers, went out for work, he said.
The man used to lure the victim by offering her biscuits and chocolates, the official said.
A few days back, the woman complained of stomachache following which her parents took her to a hospital where doctors found that she was pregnant, he said.
The victim has so far not been able to identify the accused, the official said.
The woman's parents on Monday lodged a complaint following which the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, he said.
Efforts were on to identify and trace the accused, he added
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Wick Chapter 4 Announced, Keanu Reeves to Return as The Boogeyman in 2021
- Hyundai Venue Launch: All You Need To Know About the Connected SUV
- Huawei Can Keep Sending Android Updates for Three Months, But There is a Caveat
- The Campaign Circus: The Good, Bad And Ugly of Election 2019
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results