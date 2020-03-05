Difficult to Contain Coronavirus Spread in India Due to Poor Medical Infrastructure, Warn Health Experts

The government ramped up the screening of travellers on Thursday to keep the coronavirus at bay but a flurry of new cases has experts warning that it may be hard to contain a spread in densely populated country with its generally poor medical infrastructure.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are home to some 1.7 billion people, or more than a fifth of the world's population, but the countries' over-stretched health systems could struggle to handle the type of intensive care required for coronavirus patients.

On top of that, a prevalence of existing health problems such as diabetes could spell trouble while the sort of sweeping restrictions China has imposed to stifle the virus would be hugely difficult in more unruly cities in other countries.

"The way Indian society is structured, the kind of lockdown that many countries including China and Japan have instituted, is pretty much impossible even under good circumstances," said Vivekanand Jha, executive director of the George Institute for Public Health, New Delhi.

India's total confirmed coronavirus rose to 29 on Wednesday, from six early this week.

The coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, has infected more than 95,000 people globally, and killed more than 3,200, most of them in China.

Some health experts fear that even with the recent spike in cases, India's actual tally could be much bigger.

"There is a strong possibility that the number of cases in India is much higher than what has been detected," Arunkumar G, director of the Manipal Institute of Virology, said, citing a virus incubation of up to two weeks.

Fears were fanned this week when the Health Minister disclosed that 16 foreign tourists who have tested positive had been touring since mid-February.

All Initiatives

The Centre said that it has screened more than one million travellers, boosted its testing capabilities and set up isolation wards in all major cities with international airports.

But 450 million of the total 1.3 billion people are estimated to be migrants, with vast numbers packing its rail and road systems daily meaning controlling any spread would be a huge challenge.

The country's high number of diabetics - 77 million - and high rates of problems like kidney disease could lead to higher morbidity, or protracted treatment, experts said.

"One particular risk of India is the co-existence of other non-communicable disease epidemics," Dr Rajib Dasgupta, professor of community health at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Modi government said it was confident of its ability to arrest the spread of the virus.

"Coronavirus is a challenge, but the government has taken all initiatives to ensure that it is stopped," said DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of chemicals.

