DIG-rank CRPF Officer in Bihar 'Scalds' Constable for Serving Him Hot Drinking Water, Probe Underway

The incident happened on January 2 in Bihar’s Rajgir city. According to an internal report of the CRPF, DIG DK Tripathi threw boiling water at constable Amol Kharat of the 64th Battalion.

Arunima | CNN-News18

January 8, 2020
New Delhi: An officer of deputy inspector general (DIG) rank in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been accused of scalding his subordinate for serving him hot water to drink.

The incident happened on January 2 in Bihar’s Rajgir city. According to an internal report of the CRPF, DIG DK Tripathi threw boiling water at constable Amol Kharat of the 64th Battalion.

"DIG Tripathi posted at Mokamaghat had come to the recruitment centre in Rajgir as part of a promotion board. He was reportedly upset at being served boiling hot water for drinking,” a CRPF official told News18.

The official said Tripathi summoned the mess in-charge and after an altercation, threw the boiling hot water at constable Kharat who was attached to the mess. Pictures shared with News18 reveal the skin from Kharat’s face getting peeled off allegedly as a result of the scalding.

"As per information received, Tripathi threw boiling water in Kharat’s face and inside his jersey on January 2. Kharat suffered burn injuries on his face and body due to this. The matter is apparently found very serious,” the CRPF report on the incident said.

The force has now ordered an inquiry by an IG rank officer from Jharkhand, though no action has been taken yet against the accused DIG. Inspector General (Jharkhand) Rajkumar Singh has been asked to submit a report on the incident by January 10.

Kharat whose battalion is based in Odisha and was attached on mess duty in Rajgir is undergoing treatment.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
