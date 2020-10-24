Digest For International Stories For Week Oct 17 - Oct 23, 2020

Saturday Dhaka: Bangladesh is all set to resume flights to India from October 28 under ‘air bubble’ arrangement, after nearly eight months the communications were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports on Saturday. Auckland: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions. Baku (Azerbaijan): Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced a new attempt to establish a cease-fire in their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh starting from midnight. Sunday Beijing: Days after joining the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the world, China has stepped up the usage of its coronavirus vaccines to three more cities for urgent use. Las Vegas: President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.

Jerusalem: Israel and Bahrain on Sunday agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel. Monday Islamabad: Pakistan’s telecom watchdog on Monday unblocked the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok after the company assured authorities here that it will shut down all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading “obscenity and immorality.” London: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the planet has surpassed 40 million, but experts say that is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the true impact of the pandemic that has upended life and work around the world.

Beijing: China’s economy, which suffered 6.8 per cent slump in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic – the worst in 44 years, bounced back posting 4.9 per cent growth between July and September buoyed by the government’s sweeping efforts to stimulate demand and consumption. Tuesday Washington: The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

London: Heathrow Airport in London, one of the world’s largest aviation hubs, on Tuesday launched new pre-departure rapid COVID-19 testing facilities for travellers flying out of the UK. Jerusalem: The human trial of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate ‘Brilife’ will begin by the end of this month, with the Defence Minister terming it a “very significant moment” and “source of national pride” that could bring great news for the country and the world. Wednesday Rome: Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, given the Vatican’s official teaching on the issue. Islamabad: Pakistan’s top body, which oversees response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday warned that strict measures, including lockdown, could be initiated to contain the infection if people don’t stop violating government guidelines, as the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate increased by 140 per cent compared to past few weeks.

Madrid: Spain became the first country in western Europe to accumulate more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the nation of 47 million struggles to contain a resurgence of the virus. Thursday Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Thursday passed the 20th Amendment to the Constitution with two-thirds majority, consolidating the power in the hands of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and undermining the authority of Parliament.

Beirut: Lebanon’s president tasked former Prime Minister Saad Hariri with forming a new government Thursday, bringing back the veteran politician a year after he was toppled amid nationwide protests against widespread corruption and a flunking economy. United Nations: Export growth declined in India in the third quarter of 2020 relative to the same quarter last year but picked up pace in September, according to a global trade update by the UN. Friday Paris: French health authorities say France has recorded over 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, becoming the second country in Western Europe after Spain to reach that number of known infections.

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19, immigration, racism and climate change during their final presidential debate, with both candidates unveiling their sharply divergent visions for the country over the next four years. Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption body has slapped a fresh corruption case on deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, compounding the legal woes of the embattled Opposition leader who has frequently attacked the powerful military as well as the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor