Digest For International Stories For Week Oct 3 - Oct 9, 2020

Saturday Washington: President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in “exceptionally good spirits” and has been “fever free” for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday. London: There is growing hope that a vaccine against coronavirus may be given the green light by health regulators by the end of this year to be rolled out for a vaccination programme in six months’ time or even less, according to a UK media report.

Washington: The Supreme Court opens a new term Monday with Republicans on the cusp of realising a dream 50 years in the making, a solid conservative majority that might roll back abortion rights, expand gun rights and shrink the power of government. Sunday Islamabad: Firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been unanimously appointed as the chief of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance launched by 11 Opposition parties to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said he stands ready with Bangladesh leaders to better align the two countries’ strategies and jointly promote the construction of his multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to take the strategic partnership of the two countries to new heights. Washington: With Donald Trump in the hospital, his campaign has launched ‘Operation MAGA’, which it describes as “a full marshalling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters” to rally behind the president until he can return to the trail. Monday Yerevan: Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. Stockholm: Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide. Islamabad: An anti-corruption court on Monday charged former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari in two graft cases, a week after he was indicted in a major money laundering case. Tuesday Washington: The US trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

Ankara: An explosives-laden truck ignited Tuesday on a busy street in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists reported. San Francisco: Boeing is lowering its expectations around demand for new planes over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel.

Wednesday London: Restaurants, cafes and pubs across central Scotland are to be closed from Friday until October 25 under new measures unveiled on Wednesday aimed at tackling a worrying spike in coronavirus cases. Stockholm: Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a method of genome editing likened to molecular scissors that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases and even cancer. Washington: The Trump administration has announced new restrictions on H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme which it said is aimed at protecting American workers, restoring integrity and to better guarantee that H-1B petitions are approved only for qualified beneficiaries and petitioners, a move which will affect thousands of Indian IT professionals.

Thursday Washington: New, eye-popping federal budget figures released Thursday show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year. Geneva: The World Trade Organization announced Thursday that South Korea’s trade minister and a Harvard-trained former Nigerian finance minister have qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general, ensuring a woman in the top job for the first time.

Stockholm: American poet Louise Glck won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for her candid and uncompromising work, which looks unflinchingly and with biting humour at the losses and traumas of family life. Friday Geneva: The World Health Organization reports a worldwide record of 350,000 new daily coronavirus cases. Niamey (Niger): The World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger in regions facing conflict and hardship and at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.

Beijing: China has officially joined the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, ending speculation that it plans to supply them on its own to developing countries to improve its image dented by the pandemic since it emerged in Wuhan in December last year.

