Digging Deep: Excavation Work of Longest Tunnel on Jiribam-Imphal Line Completed, Says NF Railway

The excavation work of tunnel-12, which was proving to be a major hurdle for the completion of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line, has been successfully accomplished, the Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) said on Wednesday. The remaining small tunnels will be completed by March, it added.

Tunnel-12, covering 10.275 km with a parallel safety tunnel of 8.30 km on the new Jiribam-Imphal railway line, is the longest tunnel of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

NF Railway chief engineer (NF-7) Vikas Gupta told the media on Wednesday that tunnel-12 passes through the most complex geological strata and the project cannot be completed without finishing this tunnel.

The railway is working 24X7 for the completion of this while facing all the challenges of heavy rainfall and other hindrances, he said.

The tunnel-12, connecting the hills to the Imphal valley, is critical for the completion of the Tupul-Imphal section, the chief engineer said.

“The ongoing tunnel construction is being accomplished by cutting through fragile and soil-type strata. The attendant challenges are being tackled on a daily basis through strict 3D monitoring and proactive application of desired tunnel support systems in accordance with the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM),” he added.

Pointing out that NF Railway (Construction) has been consistently executing infrastructure marvels in the most challenging area of north-eastern states, he said, “The railway has taken up tunnelling work in a big way with successful completion of high-altitude and mountainous tunnels in the Jiribam-Imphal new BG Line Project”.

Earlier this month, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did an aerial survey of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur.

The total length of this rail route is close to 111 km of which at least 62 km will pass through the tunnel. The total length of all the bridges on this line is 3.5 km. There will be 10 stations on the entire railway route.

