Digha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Digha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Digha (दीघा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Digha is part of 30. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 4,52,887 eligible electors, of which 2,36,308 were male, 2,15,854 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 4,33,632 eligible electors, of which 2,31,951 were male, 2,01,662 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,41,913 eligible electors, of which 1,92,522 were male, 1,49,391 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Digha in 2015 was 278. In 2010, there were 156.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sanjiv Chaurasia of BJP won in this seat by defeating Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of JDU by a margin of 24,779 votes which was 13.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.74% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Punam Devi of JDU won in this seat defeating Satya Nand Sharma of LJP by a margin of 60,462 votes which was 46.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 62.03% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 181. Digha Assembly segment of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 31 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Digha are: Nitin Nabin (BJP), Luv Sinha (INC), Sushil Kumar Singh (NCP), Arvind Kumar Singh (PMP), Indra Kumar Singh Chandapuri (JAPL), Tejaswani Jyoti (BLCP), Dukhan Paswan (RJSBP), Nitesh Kumar (JDR), Piyush Kant Singh (BND), Pushpam Priya (PP), Vikash Kumar Roy (BMF), Sanjeev Kumar (BPL), Subodh Kumar (SSD), Saurabh Singh (BSLP), Anang Bhushan Verma Alias Babloo (IND), Usha Devi Srivastava (IND), Kaushal Kishore Pandey (IND), Jaya Laxmi (IND), Pavan Kumar Jha (IND), Prabhash Chandra Sharma (IND), Manish Barriarr (IND), Muknd Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 36.86%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 42.17%, while it was 38.31% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 408 polling stations in 181. Digha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 409. In 2010 there were 329 polling stations.

Extent:

181. Digha constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Gram Panchayat Nakta Diyara, Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 6, Pataliputra Housing Colony (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Digha-Mainpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 39, Badalpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 40, Sabazpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 41 and Khalilpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 42 in Patna (Municipal Corporation + Out Growth) of Patna Rural Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Digha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Digha is 35.68 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Digha is: 25°37'32.5"N 85°05'41.3"E.

