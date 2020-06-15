Digivijaya Singh Booked by Bhopal Crime Branch for Sharing 'Edited' Video of CM Shivraj Chouhan

The Bhopal Crime Branch on Monday registered an FIR against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in connection with the circulation of an alleged "edited" video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statement on liquor.

The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a day after a BJP delegation headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police case against Digvijaya Singh for sharing the "edited" video on Twitter.

In their complaint to the crime branch, the BJP leaders said that Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government on January 12 this year.

This 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine second part of it was shared on Twitter by Singh to malign the image of the chief minister, the BJP leaders said in the complaint.

They had demanded a case against the senior Congress leader and his associates for "conspiring to malign the CM's image".

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also shared the screenshot of Digvijaya Singh's tweet and said that the post has now been deleted.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he has directed the officials to take strict legal action against the offenders, who twisted the CMs statement against the liquor mafia.

The Congress has not yet reacted on this issue. "The video was shared on social media and a large number of people shared it. The police should go to the source of the video instead of making it a political issue," a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.