‘Dignified Farewell to Departed Souls’: This Gujarat Village Uses Air-Conditioned Vehicle to Transport Bodies to Crematorium

In a novel initiative to give dignity in performing last rites, villagers in Shinor taluka of Vadodara district use a specially designed air-conditioned vehicle to take the bodies to crematorium for the last rites. This could be the first such village in the state which uses an AC vehicle for carrying dead bodies to crematorium for last rites.

Moreover, this service is totally free of cost and anyone can borrow the vehicle. According to villagers, the aim is to bid respectful farewell to the departed soul. Shaktikrupa Charitable Trust in Mota Fofalia village of Shinor taluka is doing this work for people of Shinor taluka to help them perform the last rites of their dear ones with dignity.

“Our trust is giving medical services to people for years in the area. We came to know that villagers were finding it difficult to carry dead bodies to crematorium and had to use tractors to take bodies to the crematorium. Tractor has some limitations as during summer and rainy seasons, it’s difficult for people to bid proper farewell to their dear ones,” said Jitubhai Patel, Managing Trustee of the Trust.

“We felt the need of a specially designed vehicle to help these people to perform the last rites with dignity. Also during my foreign tours, I saw people spend thousands of dollars for these types of funeral services. Hence, we designed this special vehicle to help people from rural areas to take out the procession in a respectful way and perform the last rites of their dear ones with dignity,” he added.

He further added that they designed the vehicle in such a way that anyone who knows four-wheel driving can drive this vehicle ‘Shav Vahini’.

