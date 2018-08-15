English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dignitaries Fight Humidity with Hand-crafted Tribal Fans at I-Day Function at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wiping his face with a handkerchief several times when delivering the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes as he prepares to inspect the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Colourful fans hand crafted by tribal artisans offered relief to the dignitaries, including foreign diplomats and politicians, braving high humidity levels during the Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort.
An overcast sky with high relative humidity was a perfect recipe for a typical sultry morning in the national capital.
At 5.30 am, humidity was 72 per cent, the Met department said. It was 88 per cent a couple of hours ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wiping his face with a handkerchief several times when delivering the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.
The bamboo-made fans crafted by artisans from the Mahali tribe of West Bengal, were provided to the invitees, including ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and other VVIPs.
A thousand hand-crafted fans were procured by the Defence Ministry from the Tribal Affairs Ministry's agency TRIFED, as part of the government's efforts to popularise tribal products.
The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) functions under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to develop marketing of tribal products.
Also Watch
An overcast sky with high relative humidity was a perfect recipe for a typical sultry morning in the national capital.
At 5.30 am, humidity was 72 per cent, the Met department said. It was 88 per cent a couple of hours ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wiping his face with a handkerchief several times when delivering the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.
The bamboo-made fans crafted by artisans from the Mahali tribe of West Bengal, were provided to the invitees, including ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and other VVIPs.
A thousand hand-crafted fans were procured by the Defence Ministry from the Tribal Affairs Ministry's agency TRIFED, as part of the government's efforts to popularise tribal products.
The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) functions under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to develop marketing of tribal products.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- Independence Day 2018 – Top 5 Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...