Dignity Not The Cultural Capital Of Rich: Tillotama Shome On 'Is Love Enough? Sir'

New Delhi, November 20: Actor Tillotama Shome believes her film “Is Love Enough? Sir”, a delicate love story between two people belonging to different classes, gave her a chance to look at the world with a more equal heart and eyes. The film was all set to be released in India in March when the coronavirus pandemic changed the world but director Rohena Gera, who premiered her film at the Cannes Critics Week in 2018, held on to her dream to release the movie on Indian screens.

After releasing in 25 countries and garnering a lot of praise for its layered examination of class through a love story between a widowed house help and her recently single employer, the movie made its way to Indian theatres on November 13. Shome, considered one of the finest actors in India whose filmography includes movies such as Monsoon Wedding, Qissa, and Shanghai, admits she was initially afraid about how the story would pan out on the screen.

“When you look online for a friendship between a man and his domestic help, the only hits that come are of pornography… The only way you can imagine this relationship in our culture is in an extremely exploitative way like pornography, the actor said. There was also a fear about not being able to do justice to Gera’s vision with both Shome and actor Vivek Gomber being cautious that the scenes between their characters, Ratna and Ashwin, don’t feel voyeuristic in an way. For us to recognise our own prejudice, we have to look within. The reason I did this film was because I felt guilty. Doing this film was my way of saying sorry and my way of looking at the world and people around me and in my life through a heart and eyes that are more equal, Shome told .

